JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is closing the Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, but only for one day.

The Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will be closed on Tuesday, July 12th to allow for general maintenance, testing, and cleaning of the facility.

Joplin Parks and Recreation will open Cunningham Aquatic Center on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to accommodate pool-goers.

In a media release, the City stated that they appreciate the public’s understanding of this change.