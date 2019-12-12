Scammon Fire Dept. receives grant to purchase new equipment for first time in more than a decade

SCAMMON, Kan.–Emergency responders in Scammon will soon be seeing brand new equipment for the first time in more than ten years.

The fire department has received a state grant of more than $7,000 to purchase three new fire suits — which will include helmets, gloves, face masks, jackets, and boots.

Although the department consists of 12 volunteers and responds to approximately 75 calls per year, firefighters explain that all of their current equipment is compiled of secondhand donations from bigger departments like Topeka. They also add that the new suits are long overdue as a lot of their equipment will soon hit its 10-year expiration date, which can add to another array of problems.

Expired equipment means that the gear is not up-to-par with current standards set by state laws, which isn’t only a safety hazard. It also disqualifies the fire department from receiving aid if a firefighter were to die or be injured in the line of duty, so Scammon FD officials explain that the new equipment is needed now more than ever.

Scammon FD originally applied for six new suits but only received three, which is prompting their request of the city council to match the $7,000 grant awarded to the department by the Kansas State Fire Marshal. City leaders will crunch the numbers for the specific equipment requested and come back with a proposed budget for the equipment at the January 8 meeting.