Scammers still active during pandemic

FOUR STATE AREA — Scammers aren’t social distancing themselves from crime during this global pandemic.

But there’s now a tool — to help keep you from being a victim.

The worst times can bring out the worst in people — even during a global pandemic — scammers are out to get unsuspecting victims.

The Better Business Bureau now has a way for you to submit and track scams online.

Go to bbb.Org/scamtracker.

On the left of the screen — where it says “search for scams” — go to the “scam type” section and click on “covid-19.”

There are at least 25 scams in multiple states and Canada reported on the site already.

Many victims say they paid for face masks online — never got them — and could no longer contact the seller.

One victim says they lost $400 because of that scam.

Others say they paid for but never received disinfectant wipes.

Scammers are reportedly also trying to get personal information for fictitious things like coronavirus disability or offers for covid-19 compensation.

Anyone who has come across a scam can report it on this website — which will allow the better business bureau to investigate it — and make others who visit the site more aware.

There’s also a new covid-19 phishing scam — scammers are sending people fake Starbucks social distancing gift cards on behalf of the company.

If you receive a gift card or coupon — you’re asked to contact the Starbucks customer care line, visit their website or check their app to verify any promotions.