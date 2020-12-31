Scammers posing at health department employees

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — While the general public awaits the covid-19 vaccine, scammers are knocking on doors posing as health officials.

The scam: People dressing as health department employees — going to peoples homes, telling them they’ve been in contact with a positive covid-19 case.

Larry Bergner, Newton County Health Department Administrator, said, “They were dressed in medical type guard with apron, gloves, face shield and even a medical type bag that said Newt County.”

While these scammers look the role, they do not have proper identification. Larry Bergner says going door to door is not how they handle contact tracing.

“Our employees do not go to residences like that in regard to contact tracing. We do all of that over the telephone, or through email.”

Chris Jennings – Newton County Sheriff’s Office, said, “Whether they were casing the house, that’s always a possibility, but it depends on different circumstances on what they actually get from the victim.”

While there are scammers out there, there are precautions you can take to prevent it happening to you.

“I caution everybody to use caution when you answer your door to people. Look for vehicles, most businesses have marked vehicles. obviously law enforcement does, most commercial businesses have marked vehicles. Look for that sort of thing. Proper identification, dress, anything that would be a warning to you that this is possibly a scam.”

Jennings says if you are concerned about a potential scam — call law enforcement.