Scammers are selling blank Coronavirus vaccination cards online in parts of Missouri

MISSOURI — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam that is making its way to parts of Missouri.

They say scammers are selling blank Coronavirus vaccination cards online for $5.

The BBB says people are buying the cards and filling them out to falsify their vaccination records for jobs that require the Coronavirus Vaccine.

The scam originated in Great Britain three months ago and is now popping up in the Springfield area.

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, says, “When people are purchasing the cards it may take them to an online site which can be easily hacked or where they could go ahead and potentially get more money. So just be very careful what kind of online sites you’re using and what kind of access you’re granting.”

She says if you see a posting for a blank vaccination card take a screenshot of the posting and report it to the BBB scam tracker and report it on the site you found the advertisement.