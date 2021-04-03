Scammers are posing as Pfizer to get credit card information

MISSOURI — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new survey scam with a Coronavirus twist.

They say scammers are posing as the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The BBB says victims are receiving emails or text messages asking them to complete a survey about their Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine.

The scammers claim after completing the survey they will send you a gift or money.

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, says, “They’re trying to go ahead and get as much information from you as possible, but they especially want for you to enter your credit card information. Supposedly people are thinking they’re paying for a shipping fee, but victims are finding out that they’re billing much more than just a shipping fee and they’re not sending a product.”

She says to watch out for red flags like typos, poor grammar or if the sender pressures you to act immediately.

The BBB says if you get an email or text take a screenshot of it then delete it and block the sender.

To report a survey scam go here