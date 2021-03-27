Scammers are contacting victims telling them they were chosen to make money by wrapping their car

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam that is costing consumers thousands of dollars.

The BBB says car wrap scams are popping up in the Joplin and Nevada area.

They say scammers are contacting victims through social media or text message telling them they were chosen to make money by wrapping their car.

The BBB says because of the pandemic scammers have been asking victims to wrap their car with a Purell logo.

The BBB says scammers mail you a check to wrap your car — they tell you to deposit it and send them back a portion of the check.

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, says, “If you deposit the check with your bank or credit union it will actually look like the money is in your account for at least 24 hours. But when the bank realizes that the check is phony which could take anywhere from 48 hours to two to three weeks it depends how good and how thorough or bank or credit union is then you’ll have actually sent your own money.”

She says celebrities or social media influencers are usually the only people that get legitimate offers to advertise with companies.