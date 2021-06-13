Scales N Tails holds event bring fresh fish to the area

JOPLIN, Mo. — People were able to stop by a local Southwest Missouri fish store Sunday and purchase from local coral growers.

Scales N Tails on 110 North Rangeline held a Swap Meet event this weekend where people could come in and buy both fresh and salt water fish as well as corals made by people from the Four States.

With over 70 people coming through the storefront, Scales N Tails Co-Owner, Derick Harper, says, he put this event together to get more people interested in building their own coral reef.

Derick Harper, Scales N Tails Co-Owner, says, “For some people they can’t actually make it to the ocean, or they can’t make it to the water, or they can’t really do stuff, it brings a piece of that to their own home even though they can’t make it there all the time, but they can sit here and create it for themselves.”

Harper adds not only is it something you can create yourself, but a hobby that allows you to relax and unwind.