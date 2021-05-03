SBA launches Restaurant Revitalization Portal

FOUR STATE AREA — The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

That’s one of the reasons why the U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a Restaurant Revitalization Portal. The program is designed to provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, up to $10 million per business – and no more than $5 million per location.

Recipients are not required to repay the money, as long as it’s used for eligible purposes no later than March of 2023.

Visit the Small Business Administration website to apply.