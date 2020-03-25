SBA Disaster Assistance available to businesses with 500 or fewer employees

JOPLIN ,Mo. — Many small business owners across the Four States are doing everything they can to keep their companies going in light of the coronavirus.

Help from the federal government could be the difference between keeping their dreams alive and going under.

S.B.A. or Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance is available to owners of companies with less than 500 employees.

Since the President issued a National Disaster Declaration, Ken Surbrugg with the S.B.A. on the campus of Missouri Southern says there’s no guarantee you’ll receive a loan, but he says you’ll never know until you try.

Ken Surbrugg, Small Business Development Center, said, “This isn’t to supplement or take care of your profits, it’s just to cover your basic economic expenses to keep your lights on, so this is not to recover lost profits it’s just to keep your lights on.”

For more information on applying for one of the loans, follow the link below.

https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela