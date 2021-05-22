GOODMAN, Mo.– Saturday was a celebration for one organization in Goodman.

“Trinity Circle Horses Healing Hearts” held their annual open house Saturday afternoon.

The riding school specializes therapeutic services using horses.

This can range from PTSD in veterans, emotional trauma and Autism.

Organizers say this is the ranch’s biggest event of the year and shows the help the horses have offered the community.

Dawn Newlan & William Lambert, Owner & Ranch Foreman, says, “He’s got two boys and a daughter that would be devastated without him and if we can reach one life, save one life, change one life, to me the whole day’s worth one life, but if we can reach multiple, even better.”

The event had live music, a barbeque and horse drawn carriage rides.