LAMAR, Mo. — Saturday the city of Lamar came together to celebrate Wyatt Earp.

Saturday was the sixth annual Wyatt Earp Fallfest in Lamar.

The day long event kicked off with a baby show, followed by a dog show, clothing vendors, crafts, and food.

This is the first time the festival was on the location of the future Wyatt Earp Park near tenth street and Broadway.

Astra Ferris, CEO Barton County Chamber of Commerce, says, “We are excited to really expand upon that and really hopefully be on a circuit for a barbecue event. Yes we are excited to expand upon Wyatt Earp’s Fallfest once the park is here and we have an actual amphitheater for our musical acts and kids can use this far and wide for outdoor concerts as well.”

The city hopes to complete Wyatt Earp Park by December 31.