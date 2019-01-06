Saturday painting at Local Color Art Gallery

JOPLIN, Mo. - A paint class brings people of all ages and experience levels together.

The Local Color Art Gallery and Studio had its Saturday painting class. Instructors provide pictures and supplies to people who need them, or people can come with their own. The business has been holding these classes for several years, and the instructors hope that it will get people more involved in painting, like Nina Johnston. She came to the classes as an amateur painter, and now, she has her own works of art displayed in the gallery.

Painter Nina Johnston says, "Well, it kind of gives me goose bumps when you say, 'Do you consider yourself a professional painter?' But I guess at this point, yes, I do."

Nina has spent 5 years practicing her painting at Local Color Art Gallery and Studio. The classes are held once every month.