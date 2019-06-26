Sarcoxie visitors greeted by new electronic sign

SARCOXIE, Mo. —

Visitors to one Southwest Missouri town will be greeted in a more modern way.

The City of Sarcoxie installed an electronic sign on the northeast side of the downtown square last week. The new sign has generated positive feedback from community members. According to city leaders, it’s a better way for Sarcoxie to get the word out about what’s going on in town.

“The old sign just needed to be retired to bring in something more advanced for the city, just to be able to put more things about our events than just one or two things on the sign, the old sign.” Patty Mandera, Sarcoxie Comm. Engagement Coor.

City leaders are currently discussing adding more signs at sites throughout town, like the Sarcoxie Community Center.