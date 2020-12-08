Sarcoxie veteran remembers Pearl Harbor victims

SARCOXIE, Mo. — A veteran in Sarcoxie is honoring our local military for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Keith Garber is a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He helps arrange ceremonies for veterans and raise funds for the memorial on the Sarcoxie square. The memorial is about a year old and was funded through donations.

Each plaque honors local veterans from all branches of the military. The American flag is flying at half-staff from sunrise until sunset, Monday, to honor those who died.

Keith Garber, Veteran, said, “I hope we remember all the that gave their life that day which was probably 3,000 people which over 1,000 are still intombed in the battleship Arizona to this day so.”

More than 2,000 U.S. Citizens were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7th, 1941. That led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day, securing the nation’s entrance into World War II.