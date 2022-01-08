Sarcoxie unveils a new mural on the square

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie has a new piece of art on its historic square.

Jan Peckham painted a mural outside the new public restrooms on the east side of the square.

Peckham says the city approached her about creating the mural last fall and wanted it to include strawberries and a peony.

Sarcoxie used to be known as the strawberry capitol of the world, and the city is still known as the peony capitol of the world.

Peckham says the artwork includes history of Sarcoxie’s past and the farmers market, which was added in 2021.

“I wanted to include our Indian Heritage because the town is named after Chief Sarcoxie of the Delaware Indians. And the headress is for the Chief and this cave and spring that’s below the headress is a Spring where he had an encampment. I want them to notice that its brightened up the square and its colorful and enjoy the artwork,” said artist Jan Peckham.

Peckham started the mural last fall and it took three months to complete.