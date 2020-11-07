Sarcoxie students use simulator to learn about driving under the influence

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Students at Sarcoxie High School are learning the consequences of distracted driving.

Unite has a simulator that allow students to experience the dangers without the consequences. Students could pick between driving drunk, distracted, or under the influence of drugs. They were given a ticket based on their results.

April Ellis, High School and Middle School Councilor, said, “We just want them to know that we care our job is to educate them in the classroom but also on real life situations as well so we hope that they know by doing this that we care about them.”

Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour came to the high school hoping to teach kids what it’s like driving under the influence.

Elizabeth Chaney, 12th Grade Student, said, “It was not what I expected totally I was swerving, I was driving over the speed limit, I didn’t know I was going that fast it felt like I was going a little slower but I definitely wasn’t.”

The program uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows students to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged. Students will experience the real-life dangers without the consequences.

“It makes me feel a little scared for not only myself but for other people you know, nobody really knows who is driving under the influence or when and anything can happen at anytime really.”

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens and 24% involve underage drinking.

Jeffrey Baseman, Safety Ambassador, said, “You know it’s not good to be on your phone while texting and driving especially when you’re on these roads. Put the phone down, call somebody if you’re gonna drink, call somebody if you’re gonna smoke. This state I think it’s medical now, but I would just say don’t do it use you’re own discretion.”

Unite is the nations number-one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness program and has the first-and-only marijuana driving technology in the country. I wasn’t able to try the simulator myself but the students seem to really understand how bad it could be behind the wheel of a car.