Sarcoxie School District parting ways with superintendent

SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie School District has decided to part ways with the superintendent, Dr. Kevin Goddard.

Kevin Goddard (sarcoxieschools.com)

During Wednesday’s school board meeting, the board voted not to extend Goddard’s contract, which expires June 20th, 2020.

The board also decided to buy-out the remaining five months of Dr. Goddard’s contract, putting his last day on January 31st.

Dr. Goddard’s dismissal was prompted during the superintendent evaluation portion of the school meeting Wednesday night.

The board says this decision is for the purpose of moving in a different direction.

Phil Lewis, who currently serves as Sarcoxie High School principal, has been appointed interim superintendent of schools.

Assistant high school principal and athletic director Jeff Kabance will take over high school principal duties.