SARCOXIE, Mo. – After a tumultuous year, the Sarcoxie Police Chief, Brandy Corum, resigned today.

Corum, received another suspension today, again without pay, for the second time in as many months. The suspension letter cites several incidents of what Sarcoxie Mayor Don Triplett calls insubordination.

The suspension letter was provided to FourStatesHomepage.com along with Chief Corum’s resignation letter.

Last month, nearly 100 residents showed up at a city council meeting in support of Chief Corum, protesting the Mayor’s handling of the issues with the chief. Residents even started a recall petition to remove Triplett from office. At that meeting, Mayor Triplett announced that upon Corum’s return to duty, she would no longer be under the Mayor’s supervision.

According to the suspension letter Corum received today, it seems as if she remained under the Mayor’s supervision after all.

Corum was suspended in May, primarily for her handling of an Amber Alert and the search for a missing child in April, according to the suspension letter she received on May 4th.

Following is a copy of Chief Corum’s resignation letter she sent to Mayor Triplett today after receiving the above referenced suspension letter.

06/08/2023

Mayor Don Triplett, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Daniels, Assistant City Manager Tanner Rice, City Clerk Sally Ellis

City of Sarcoxie

111 N. 6th Street

Sarcoxie, MO 64862

To Whom it May Concern:

Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from my position as Chief of Police for the Sarcoxie Police Department. My last day of employment will be 06/08/2023.

Thank you all for allowing me this opportunity to work in this position for the last four years. I appreciate the ability to grow as an officer and leader. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Sarcoxie Police Department and serving the community.

Thank you again for this opportunity, and I wish you and the community all the best going forward.

Respectfully,

Chief Corum, #1301

Mayor Triplett would only say that yes, Chief Corum resigned today.

“It’s a personnel matter,” he said. “So I’m wishing her luck in her next endeavors and that’s all I’m going to say now.”

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more as information becomes available.