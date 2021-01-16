Sarcoxie murder being investigated

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Investigators have identified a person of interest in a murder investigation in Sarcoxie.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 34-year-old Justin Chase Stevens, of Cullman, Alabama.

It is believed that Stevens arrived in the Sarcoxie area on January 1.

It was reported that he and his sister had crashed their car around the I-44 mile marker 33.

They were given a ride to the area of the Sarcoxie Kum & Go where he reportedly ran off into the woods.

Stevens whereabouts are unknown at this time.

He has an active warrant for felony theft.

Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that has information about this person of interest is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-359-9100.