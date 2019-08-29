Sarcoxie man pleads guilty to felony firearm possession

SARCOXIE, Mo. — A Sarcoxie man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearms, including a machine gun.

On Monday, 36-year-old Leng Lee entered the plea in federal court for being a felon in possession of firearms. He has 2 prior felony convictions including burglary, vandalism, grand theft and criminal conspiracy.

Back in April of this year, law enforcement was notified about a package from China that was addressed to Lee’s home. Inside were seven selector switches, which are used to turn a Glock semi-automatic pistol into a full-automatic pistol. Lee later told officers that he had had 10-15 other deliveries for the same parts.

Authorities got a search warrant for Lee’s home and found several guns, suppressors, and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition. None of the firearms were bought from licensed dealers. 18 firearms were seized by officers. They also found marijuana and meth.

In the plea agreement says, Lee cannot be sentenced to anything more than 10 years in federal prison without parole.