Sarcoxie lifts Pit Bull ban

SARCOXIE, Mo. — A community that originally banned Pitt Bulls in its city limits has recently lifted the ban.

Sarcoxie Mayor Don Triplett says the city had a few incidents come up in the last 3 months prior to lifting the ban.

That prompted them to take action.

He says people were sneaking the dogs into the city and they couldn’t catch them in a timely manner.

The city looked at the issue and decided to lift the ban.

Triplett says city leaders felt if they couldn’t enforce the law, they’d just do away with the it and focus on bad behavior.