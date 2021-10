SARCOXIE, Mo. — The city of Sarcoxie is looking for community feedback on future projects.

Officials are asking residents to take a survey about the goals and projects they would like to see over the next 15 to 20 years.

It will help the city moving forward with its 2021 Comprehensive Plan.

They will ask residents how they feel about housing, historic preservation, transportation, recreational facilities and what types of development they would like to see.

We have a link to the survey here.