Sarcoxie has one last baseball game in 2020.

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie High School, along with other members of the Southwest Conference, came together to give its seniors one last baseball game in their school jerseys.

Sarcoxie Head Coach Jack Altermatt helped put it together with other coaches in the conference as the general consensus was to play.

It didn’t matter if there were umpires or not, or even keeping score.

From Miller to Pierce City the coaches wanted to give a sense of closure for seniors that had their seasons canceled.

And for their parents, grandparents and friends see them represent their schools one final time.

Jack Altermatt, Sarcoxie Head Baseball Coach, says,

“Getting to play a sport is a blessing.. getting to play a sport is a privilege, not a right. I wanted to give everyone and the kids, coaches, all these parents–I mean parents, grandparents one more shot to see their kid play. That’s what it means to me. Just giving them an opportunity.. I would come work all night to get a field ready or do anything for these kids cause, I mean, they’re important. And that’s why you get into education is because kids are number one. Like i said, make them better citizens, better people and it’s important so.”

It was going to be Altermatt’s first year coaching Sarcoxie’s baseball team, and even though he may not have got the chance to coach he wanted to give his seniors a chance to finish off their careers.