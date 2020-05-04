Closings
Sarcoxie FD Warning Public of Severe Weather

SARCOXIE, Mo. — If you live near Sarcoxie, you might have heard sirens already.

That’s because the Sarcoxie Fire Department will be sounding their severe weather sirens early, as the surrounding area will be under a tornado watch until 10:00 P.M.

The fire department said in a Facebook post this afternoon that with the threat of severe weather, they are urging locals to take shelter soon.

As a result, Sarcoxie severe weather sirens will sound early in preparation for the severe weather to come this (Monday) evening.

You can track severe weather in the Four State area using our interactive weather tools and radar on our website.

