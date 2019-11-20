Sarcoxie community floods town hall meeting to talk four-day school week

SARCOXIE, Mo.—As the fall semester is coming to a close for area school districts, many school leaders are taking steps to plan ahead for next semester and even the next academic year. Tonight, the Sarcoxie School Board opened the floor to parents, teachers, and community members to hear their input on adopting a four-day school week — something that has received mixed emotions.

Prior to seeking public input, the district has spent years researching outcomes from several other rural school districts adopting the new system, most recently Miller and Pierce City.

“We’re looking attendance data, teacher absenteeism, and budgets,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Goddard explained. “And those things might seem small, but all we’re looking at is getting the right teachers and the best teachers in front of kids and that’s really our focus.

Along with looking at the raw numbers, Goddard adds that Sarcoxie leaders have also spoken to superintendents of other school districts along with parents and students who have adopted the new system. They found that in general, teacher absenteeism decreased by nearly 25 percent and that student attendance and discipline both improved.

However, as board member Steve Garber noted, the four-day week has seen mixed results, and that Sarcoxie is Sarcoxie — not Miller, Pierce City, or any other district. So, Tuesday night’s meeting looked to find out more from district parents in how the board can better serve the school and community.

“We are just trying to decide what is the best option for our kids for getting good teachers into the classroom and we want the community’s feedback.”

The meeting featured each of the board members explaining their stance on the issue, with Kaare Gjeraldsen expressing full support for the new week. On the other end, Garber took a hard stance against the idea, explaining that it will be difficult for low-income parents to find child care for the extra day, that the change will be a difficult transition for children with learning disabilities, and how many students rely on the school to provide meals that they wouldn’t receive otherwise.

But, among other board members, there seemed to be a common answer: “I don’t know.”

As board member Trey Payne pointed out, many of them were against the idea of a four-day week, but after several area schools have seen positive feedback from parents and students after adopting the new system, the board saw it best to act in the best interest of the community.

After the board members expressed their opinions on the matter, the floor opened up for parents and community members to ask questions and give their own feedback.

Like the board, the Sarcoxie community held a mixed array of opinions on the new issue. Some parents were strongly against the initiative for various reasons—mostly centered around food and child care. But, several others were highly in favor of the plan, claiming that the district needs this new system to retain both students and teachers.

In the public forum, one parent explained to the board, “This community has supported its students with backpacks full of food, school supplies, and child care, and us adopting the new system won’t change that.”

According to Goddard, the idea started in 2012 when the idea of a four-day week was only being introduced to area school districts, and although hard data and opinions surrounding the new system have changed with time, the school district has been consistent with its priority— teacher retention.

The school board has been working behind the scenes to bring more teachers to the district and keep them there— that is, “homegrown” teachers.

Board member Dr. Debbie Royce announced the district’s plans to bring more teachers to the district with the “Comeback Kids” scholarship program. The program will provide high school students interested in education opportunities to mentor students and shadow teachers in hopes to spark a passion for education. The program also hopes to raise $100,000 in scholarship funds for the students along with encouraging them to return to the district.

The school board will meet this Thursday to discuss more about teacher retention and adopting the four-day school week.