Sarcoxie Christmas on the square

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Christmas on the historic Sarcoxie square is back this year and bringing the holiday spirit to town.

Christmas on the square began in 2011 with a business expo, parade, Santa, and musical light show. Over the years the number of businesses has increased from 32 to 53 as well as Christmas displays.

The light show has been upgraded to the lights moving to the beat of the music. And since 1952, they have had their iconic nativity scene rest out on the hill as you go out across Center Creek. It’s all made possible through the local Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Gautz Historian and Chamber Member, said, “I think having the nativity scene and what we were able to do with the parade lifted spirits because people have been discouraged and so many things have changed this year. Because of the covid. That this has given us a real hope and a real boost that we needed. This time of the year.”

In the 1900’s, Sarcoxie was known for the community tree where gifts would be left for kids in need.