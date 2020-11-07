Sarcoxie Adopt A Snowman

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two nurses at the Sarcoxie Wildwood Elementary are hosting their annual Adopt A Snowman Program.

The program helps students from elementary through high school get Christmas presents.

Faculty will receive a list of students and will reach out to potential candidates in the Sarcoxie community who can adopt a child and donate Christmas presents to them. Candidates will pick a ornament number from the snow man tree that a student is assigned to and will be given a list of in need items like shoes, clothes, and toys.

April Jones and Cindy Myres Wildwood Elementary Nurses, said, “This is what it’s all about, taking care of the kids and making sure they have what the need and it just a great feeling.”

If anyone in the Sarcoxie community would like to be a donor or like more information contact information is listed below.

Contact April Jones:

Facebook messenger: Https://www.Facebook.Com/april.Jones.3192

School number: 417-548-3421 ext 204