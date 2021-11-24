Santa’s helper finds some Christmas shopping deals for those looking to shop local

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe, help to make the season bright.” But so do Black Friday Deals and Small Business Saturday Specials! So while some of us choose to put on some Nat King Cole and put up our Christmas tree’s this weekend, other’s will be out hunting for those special deals for that special someone.

Before we start shopping we have to have some fuel for our bodies to get through the day. I’ll be stopping off at Golden Coral, on Range Line Road in Joplin. They are having an all you can eat breakfast buffet that includes all the coffee and juice I can drink. That should get me going! (Buffet from 7:30-10:30am)

After eating, I am really going to need a carwash for my journey, so I’ll be heading over to Zips Carwash on Range Line, just a few blocks away from Golden Coral. Who would expect a Black Friday deal would be waiting for me at the carwash? They are selling 3 months of unlimited car washes for just $10 per month! And if you can’t make it by on Friday, no worries, the deal will last through December 5th! Really? $10 per month? I spend that on just one car wash. Even Santa himself can’t pass up that deal.

Next I’m heading over to Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware on Main Street in Joplin. Now, this place is one of Joplin’s hidden (or not so hidden) treasures. This store is PACKED with deals. I do have to warn you though, you will walk in there thinking it is going to take you maybe 30 minutes, and before you know it 2 hours have gone by because there is so much to see and buy in there. A person could quite literally mark 20 or so items off their Christmas list in this one location. What kind of deals do they have? Well, they have 6-pack Neoprene cooler bags that convert into a back pack for $3.99! (Reg. 14.99), Men’s long sleeve flannel shirts for $5.77. Select door mats for $9.97, Plush animals for $6.88 (great stocking stuffers), a master mechanic 24 piece home tool set with the back for only $29.99. They have a 28″ 50,000 BTU gas square steel fire pit for $159! (regular price $239) Also, deals on things like food chopper’s, halogen work lights, denim jackets, and so much more.

I’m going to swing up to Miss Daisy’s before I head out of town, because they are having BOGO free on posters and poster kits. (My daughter will love this.) I’m also going to pick up some of their Milkhouse Mason jar candles that my mom loves, because they are BOGO 50% off. Plus, they have 20% off all clothing items. If you haven’t made a trip out to Miss Daisy’s, you are missing out! They are located out in the Silver Creek Galleria, out by Cracker Barrel.

Did you know that Revel Boutique has two locations? Yes! One in Pittsburg and one in Carthage. You can also shop their website and skip the crowds at www.shoprevelboutique.com. They will have a Bogo sale with 70% off that second item. And if you make a $100 purchase of a Patagonia item, you will receive a $20 gift card. They have door buster deals all weekend long, so be sure to stop by your favorite location and check them out.

Next up, I’m headed over to Carl Junction to The Vogue Boutique for their Black Friday Sale. They have so many deals, I just had to list them out for you!

30% off CLOTHING, 30% off HOLIDAY DECOR,30% off HOBO, 30% off KENDRA SCOTT, 30% off GLOVES & SCARVES. Plus doorbusters: Cashmere Blend Sweaters $68.95 (reg $106.95) Love your melon Beanie $19.95 (reg $39.95) Leopard Corkcicle $19.95 (reg $38.95) This place is just so unique, you will defiantly find what you need for that “hard to shop for” lady in your life.

Now I’m off to Nevada, we know that cooking is an integral part of everyone’s Christmas, so this Santa’s Helper found out that Kitchen Essentials on Walnut Street is offering door buster deals Friday morning from 9am-12pm and then major discount specials all day Friday & Saturday. I think we all know someone who needs some new cookie sheets(me), but they have so much more to offer than bakeware, be sure to stop by and check out the latest kitchen gadgets.

Before I left Nevada, I had to stop by Hertzberg Furniture. They have 20% off all décor items storewide! They have $500 off certain Tempur-Pedic mattress sets, even Lazy-boy furniture is 20% off.

There are so many good deals out there folks, please remember to shop local. Most all of us will purchase Christmas gifts, so why not support families in your own community by shopping local?

This Santa’s helper has had a long day, “and so I’m offering this simple phrase, to kids from one to ninety-two…although it’s been said many times, many ways, Merry Christmas to you!”

