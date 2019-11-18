Santa Wonderland opens at Bass Pro Shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Santa made sure to not only stop by Springfield but specifically Bass Pro Shops Where families could welcome him to Santa Wonderland.

Kids got to take pictures with Santa and even meet a few elves.

There were free games and stocking decorating.

Pete Duchrow is the assistant manager at Bass Pro who saw Saint Nick bringing holiday cheer.

“He spent some time giving them high fives, shaking hands or giving them a hug,” Duchrow said. “When he came inside, that just didn’t stop. All of the way from the front of the store down to Santa Wonderland. He would stop for hugging babies, fist bumps and high-fives. Everyone is happy to see Santa.”

Santa’s Wonderland will be open at Bass Pro through Christmas Eve.