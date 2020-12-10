Santa to a Senior helps celebrate Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — An annual program that helps seniors celebrates a milestone this year.

The Be A Santa To A Senior Program, run by Home Instead Senior Care is now celebrating it’s first decade in existence. In most years, home instead sets up Christmas trees in two different Joplin locations. Residents select an ornament, buy the items listed on them, and then return then to those locations. But this year’s event is different–two companies stepped up to take care of all the items needed.

Hillary Bokker, Co-Owner, Home Instead Senior Care, said, “Been fortunate to have some businesses partner to provide those gifts this year and that is Southwest Missouri Bank and also Keller-Williams so we’re thrilled to have those businesses support our businesses this year for our seniors.”

But if you’d still like to help out area seniors, she says to make a financial donation to the Area Agency on Aging in Joplin for the Meals on Wheels Program.

We’ve provided a link below.

http://www.aaaregionx.org/