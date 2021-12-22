“Santa Stop” in Anderson spreading joy for travelers

ANDERSON, Mo. (KSNF) – ‘Twas three days before Christmas and all through the city

Eight Anderson officers set out with their hearts all a giddy.

Our old Chief Seth Daniels started this in 2017.

Kyle Hackworth, Anderson Police Officer

Officer Hackworth drove around and his siren rang out

Pulling cars over, sure to make the drivers pout.

We’ll pull them over, we’ll walk up there, they’ll think they’re getting tickets or getting pulled over for a violation. Instead, they’re going to be gifted with a gift and hopefully see a low of smiles today. Kyle Hackworth, Anderson Police Officer

Lights in the rearview making them sweat

But soon, oh soon, it’s something they’ll never forget.

One stop down and he’s off on his way

About to make someone else’s Christmas day

Families cry, they hug us, and just to see the smiles on their face is worth it to us… It brings a joy to my heart and I really enjoy it. Kyle Hackworth, Anderson Police Officer

The officer is close to another “elf” in sight

It’s a Merry Christmas for all and for all a good night.