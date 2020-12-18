Santa Claus makes stop at area preschool

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Santa Claus is making his rounds–stopping to Webb City Schools to see if kids have been naughty or nice.

Webb City Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kevin Cooper ditched his suit and tie for a red coat and a jolly white beard. Kids at heritage preschool lined up to take pictures with Santa. They also told him what they want for Christmas and got candy canes.

Dr. Kevin Cooper, Assistant Superintendent, said, “It’s probably the most fun I’ve had in a very long time. Walking in and seeing the reaction of the kids and the reception that I get when I come in, the kids light up and they have fun which makes me have fun.”

Heritage was the last school on Santa’s list before heading back to the North Pole as he prepares for his big day.