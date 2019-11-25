Sandstone Gardens a “total loss,” 51 firefighters helped battle the blaze

LOMA LINDA, Mo — Redings Mill Fire Protection District Chief Steven Coats says Sandstone Gardens is considered a total loss.

His department was dispatched to a smoke investigation just before 2 am Sunday to Outer Road and Anthony Lane. That is a short distance to the west of Sandstone Gardens.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to determine Sandstone Gardens was a fully involved fire and requested a Structure Fire Response, as well as a 2nd and 3rd alarm for the structure fire.

Joplin Fire and Quapaw Nation Fire and EMS also immediately responded to the initial smoke investigation, before their arrival to the business. At that point, the fire had engulfed the entire main building.

A nearby fire hydrant and a tanker shuttle were used to fight the fire over the next several hours.

Law enforcement was also dispatched due to traffic issues on I-44 caused by many onlookers stopped on the interstate.

Mutual aids were released from the scene by 7:30am, but Redings Mill responders stayed on scene until 1:07pm — more than 23 hours after the initial call.

19 suppression units and 51 firefighters responded to the scene.

Due to the extent of damage, an investigator with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety was contacted for the investigation. The investigation is ongoing at the time of this release. There was no one at the place of business at the time of the fire and the building is considered a total loss. Chief Steven Coats, Redings Mill Fire Protection District

This is the breakdown according to Chief Coats: