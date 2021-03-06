Sam’s Cellar helping to travel the Neosho Trails

NEOSHO, Mo. — If you’re needing extra help traveling up the Neosho trails, then Sam’s Cellar and hub-bub has you covered.

Both businesses will be running a shuttle every Saturday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. for $10 that will give you limited access to the shuttle as well as a discount on your pre or post ride meal.

Stop by Sam’s cellar to receive your shuttle wrist band and head to the trailhead parking near the baseball fields and look for the shuttle black truck.

The shuttle can take up to 4 people and bikes up the hill.