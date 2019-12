JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of volunteers is spreading Christmas cheer and giving back to the community.

A group of about 15 ladies from the Joplin Salvation Army assembled 500 goodie bags — simply out of the goodness of their hearts.

Each bag contains a little something for everyone: Cookies, crackers, and candy.

The bags will be given out at the organization’s Christmas dinner and to those who will be home-bound for Christmas.