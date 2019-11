JOPLIN, Mo. — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for the Christmas bell ringing campaign.

The Joplin office is accepting applications for the season, running November 22 through December 24.

Money gathered in the red kettle goes toward programs for community members in need.

Volunteers can choose to ring for two hours at stores in the area, including Harps, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Individual or group participation is accepted.

You can access the application here.