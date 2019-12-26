Salvation Army reflects on rich history of giving

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Salvation Army has a rich history of giving to those in need. This Christmas, the Pittsburg Salvation Army is reflecting on how that spirit of giving is needed not just during the holidays, but everyday.

William Booth started The Salvation Army in 1865 as a way to help what he called Suffering Souls in London, England.

Since its founding, The Salvation Army continues to help the less fortunate, homeless, and those in need of food in communities across the world.

In Pittsburg, The Salvation Army continues the legacy of giving by distributing Christmas baskets.

Nearly 500 families are given food, toys, and household items.

Lt. Mylie Hadden, Core Officer, Pittsburg Salvation Army, said, “Really it’s how social services got started. He would take food baskets to those that were poor, the lassies, is what the females officers were called, and soldiers would take the food baskets at Christmas time to help feed the families that were poor.”

Lieutenant Hadden also says the Pittsburg Salvation Army doesn’t just provide resources during the holidays.

They are in the giving spirit 365 days of the year.