Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ll hear a familiar sound when you head to stores across the four states this weekend.

The red kettle campaign kicked off in several area cities today.

Ron’s IGA is one of several locations in Pittsburg where shoppers are encouraged to donate what ever they can.

Lieutenant Mylie Hadden says how much the campaign brings in determines what services they can offer for the entire next year.

Lt. Mylie Hadden, Pittsburg Salvation Army Corps Officer, said,”It’s very important, we need volunteers that can help bell ring at all of our locations so we can get the maximum amount, this is our major fundraiser of the year.”

In all, there will be nine different locations.

If you would like to donate your time you can do so here: www.RegisterToRing.com