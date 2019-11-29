Salvation Army provides Thanksgiving lunch

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Salvation Army hosted a free lunch for those in need today.

The Salvation Army has provided meals for the homeless and those without a place to go for more than 30 years.

Along with hot lunches being served by volunteers, deliveries were made to those who are home-bound.

More than 400 people were fed today.

Douglas Stearns, the head pastor with the Salvation Army, says he grateful for volunteers who keep coming back.

“A lot of them are from the area. The Joplin area. Some have come several years. Some have been here the four years we’ve been here.

Stearns says they are always looking for volunteers.

The Salvation Army will also provide hot meals during the Christmas holidays to anyone in need.