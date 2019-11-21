Salvation Army preps for Thanksgiving

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Salvation Army is getting ready to host its annual thanksgiving community meal.

But not everyone who wants to have a meal will be able to make it there in person.

So, for those who can’t, Major Beckie Steans says you will need to make a reservation to have someone bring dinner to your house.

“We really want to encourage the seniors and those that don’t have transportation because there is not transportation that runs that day and so hoping to get people, people’s needs being met and make sure everyone has a thanksgiving dinner.”

To sign up for Thanksgiving meal delivery, call the Salvation Army in Joplin at 417-624-4528, extension 200 by this Friday.

The meals will be delivered between 11:30 A.M. To 12:45 A.M on Thanksgiving day.