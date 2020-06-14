Salvation Army partners with Labette Emergency Assistance Center

LABETTE COUNTY — The Salvation Army is partnering with the Labette Emergency Assistance Center to provide rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to residents who have an emergency need due to loss of income because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The assistance will be limited to households with income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.

Applicants must fill out an application and provide a photo identification for adults over 18 in the household, a pay statement prior to the pandemic, a statement showing impact, an unemployment claim determination letter; letter of delinquency from landlord or mortgage company or past due bill from a utility provider.

Applications can be sent by mail or given by appointment by calling 620-421-0700.