Salvation Army of Pittsburg working to assist families during the holidays

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A local organization is getting ready to assist families in need during the upcoming holiday season.

If you live in Crawford County but you need a little extra help for your family this Christmas, the Salvation Army of Pittsburg needs you to contact them soon. Households will receive food, a meat voucher, a new blanket and wrapping paper.

Those will kids will also get toys, stockings, stocking stuffers, socks gloves, and a stuffed animal among other things. You must sign up at 307 East 5th Street in Pittsburg between Monday, November 2nd, through Friday, November 13th.

Applicants must provide proof of residency in Crawford County, proof of household income, and verification of each member in the house. For more information, you can call 620-231-0415.