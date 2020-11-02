Salvation Army of Pittsburg is helping the holiday season

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Salvation Army of Pittsburg is helping make the holiday season brighter for Crawford County residents.

The organization is hosting its Annual Crawford County Christmas Distribution.

Monday families can sign-up at the Salvation Army in Pittsburg from 10 A.M- 2 P.M.

To register, make sure to bring your proof of residency and household income.

The Salvation Army says this signup is important for families.

Lt. Mylie Hadden Salvation Army Pittsburg Corps, says, “For a lot of them it is their only Christmas that they’ll receive is what we provide for them. So with our Christmas distribution they’ll get a large toy, small toy, a pair of socks maybe a family game. We’ll give them vouchers for food.”

Crawford County residents have until November 13 to register.

Because of the pandemic the Salvation Army will distribute the Christmas items by appointment the week of December 14.