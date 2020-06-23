JOPLIN, Mo. — The Salvation Army of Joplin breaks ground on a building that will allow them to respond to disasters more quickly.

The ribbon cutting took place on the corner of 8th and Kentucky on what will be the Emergency Disaster Response Building.

The new structure will be located in between the thrift store on 7th Street and the Salvation Army Corp building at 320 East Eighth Street.

Major Doug Stearns says the building will house several of the vehicles used to respond to emergencies of all kinds.

Doug Stearns, Joplin Salvation Army, said, “The facility that will be here will be our emergency services garage which will as you can see the canteen, will house our canteen, communications trailer will be coming down here and the pick up that pulls that, training room because we’re trying to build disaster service teams here in this area.”

Stearns says some of the money that was collected by the Salvation Army across the state of Missouri after the May 2011 tornado, will be used to pay for construction.

He says the building could be finished as early as late October.