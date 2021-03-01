Salvation Army now more equipped than ever to deal with severe weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — With severe weather season around the corner, an area organization is now better equipped to deal with local and regional disasters.

Officials with the Salvation Army of Jasper/Newton County cut the ribbon on Monday on their new Emergency Disaster Service Facility, which is located between the organization’s community center on Eighth Street and their thrift shop on 7th Street. But that’s not the only new addition, so is a state of the art communications trailer that will be housed inside the structure.

The Salvation Army Mobile Canteen as well as the communications trailer will be based here in Joplin to respond to local as well as regional disasters.

LT. Jennifer Norris, Salvation Army Corps Officer, said, “Make sure that they’re stocked and ready to go, we’ll also have the supplies, food, cleaning kits, communications stuff here as well, we’ll also have a Ham Radio base station here in one of the rooms here, that will, they’ll be able to communicate with the trailer when the trailer is out.”

And if a disaster strikes in the Four States or just outside of it, local salvation army volunteers won’t have to wait for supplies like generators, food, water, cots, and other supplies to make it to Joplin, they’ll already be here.

Ground was broken on the facility back in July of last year. And until this building was finished, the canteen, which can carry food, water and other supplies has for years been parked out in front of Salvation Army Volunteer Dave Evans house.

He says he and his neighbors are happy to see it parked some place else.

Dave Evans, Salvation Army Emergency Services Board Members, said, “We’re very very pleased to get everything centralized, and again we’ll have our rack system to store more and more supplies in case neighboring states need supplies rapidly because we’re just up and down the interstate for more rapid response to where it’s needed.”

In addition to keeping the two vehicles out of the elements, Evans says the facility is also storm safe, and can keep them, as well as the volunteers who operate them safe from severe weather.