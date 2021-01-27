Salvation Army nears fundraising goal after shaky start

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization was on the verge of having to cut services to the poor at a time they are needed most. But thanks to some last minute giving, that will no longer be necessary.

The Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army of Jasper/Newton County was nearly a $100,000 short of projection once the holidays came to an end. That’s when lieutenant Marty Norris says donations started rolling in through the mail-in portion of the campaign in recent weeks, and just in the nick of time.

Lt. Marty Norris, Salvation Army Jasper/Newton County Corps, said, “Oh most definitely, even though it was kind of shaky, we were getting nervous, we we just had to keep our faith that the Lord would provide for us and so far he has very well for us and so we could continue doing what he would like us to do and provide for his kingdom and our community.”

Norris says the goal for this year’s campaign, which was for the Joplin, Neosho, and Webb City area was $370,000. He says all but $11,000 have been collected.

If you want to help them reach 100% of their goal, you can mail in your donation, bring it by in person, or do so online.

www.salvationarmyjaspernewton.org