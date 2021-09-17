Salvation Army looking for fan donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — A recent storm has left Messenger Towers in Joplin without air conditioning — now, a local non-profit needs your help for the building’s residents.

The Salvation Army is asking for fan donations.

Residents have been without A/C since Tuesday, and it’s currently unknown when it will be fixed and turned back on.

Fans are needed to help keep the building’s 123 residents cool, while our summer temps are still around.

“A lot of the elderly need the air, cannot survive, I’m worried about their life right now, so basically we’re reaching out, we’re reaching out to try to get help,” said Melisa Conrad – Salvation Army Emergency Service Social Worker.

If you have a fan you’d like to donate, bring it to the Salvation Army in Joplin, or drop by Messenger Towers.