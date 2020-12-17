Salvation Army looking for bell ringers

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A local organization desperately needs your help over the next few days.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the single most important fundraising effort of the year for the Salvation Army of Jasper Newton County. Lieutenant Marty Norris says volunteers are needed to ring bells in 20 different locations in the two counties, and he says time is of the essence. Donations are down so, the week of Christmas is a good chance to make up for lost revenue.

Lt. Marty Norris, Salvation Army of Jasper Newton County, said, “If we keep the pace we’re going, we’re probably going to be close to $50,000 short of our goal.”

You can sign up to volunteer by following the link below.

https://registertoring.com/