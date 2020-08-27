Salvation Army in need of volunteers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions at the Salvation Army of Jasper/Newton County Corps in Joplin.

But the need is greatest at the army’s family store on 7th street.

Volunteers are needed to sift through the donations that people have been nice enough to drop off in the back of the building.

They can’t sell something until someone organizes it and gets it out onto the sales floor.

Nathan Hicks, Salvation Army Family Store Assistant Manager, said, “Whether it’s furniture donations, whether it’s clothing donation or anything like that, we just need we just need help getting those quicker into the store.”

If you can spare some time out of your schedule to help the ministry out, please call 417-624-4528 for more information during regular business hours.